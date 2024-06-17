Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 126,810 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,810 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,995.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 186,258 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 137,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.59 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.