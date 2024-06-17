Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 869,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,803. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 566,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 151,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after acquiring an additional 244,155 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.