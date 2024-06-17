Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Update

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Centuria Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNECF remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Centuria Capital Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

