CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

CervoMed Price Performance

CRVO stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

