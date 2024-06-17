CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,379. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.