Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $72.03 and last traded at $72.41. 828,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,331,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Specifically, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $4,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,081,000 after purchasing an additional 530,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

