Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Declares Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
