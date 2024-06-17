Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Declares Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

