Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

CGIFF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

