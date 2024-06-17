Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

