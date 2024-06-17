Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after buying an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $79.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

