Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 6,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.47 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

