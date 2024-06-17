Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.