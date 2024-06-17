Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $104.23 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

