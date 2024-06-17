Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

