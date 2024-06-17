Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $72,979,443. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,495.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,061.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

