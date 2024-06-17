Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,421,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,145.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,259 shares of company stock worth $203,308,728 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $132.63 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

