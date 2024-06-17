Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

