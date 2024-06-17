Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $106.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

