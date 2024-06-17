Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 167 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $8,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,558,000 after acquiring an additional 485,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

SO opened at $78.65 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.