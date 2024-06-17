Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $344.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.