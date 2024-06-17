Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $146.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

