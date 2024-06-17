Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $168,217,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $728.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.