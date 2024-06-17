Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $223.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average is $227.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

