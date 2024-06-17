Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 5,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,536,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $425.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

