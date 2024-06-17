China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,762,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 8,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.9 days.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
CILJF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.