China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,762,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 8,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.9 days.

CILJF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

