China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,512,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CHSYF stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. China Medical System has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

