China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,512,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Medical System Price Performance
CHSYF stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. China Medical System has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
