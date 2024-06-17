China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 22,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,932. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

