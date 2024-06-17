China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,430.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
CNPPF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
About China Overseas Property
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Property
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.