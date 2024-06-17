China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Trading Up 9.5 %

China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.