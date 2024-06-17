ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.