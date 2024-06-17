Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 137,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chord Energy by 319.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

