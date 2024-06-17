Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $71.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

