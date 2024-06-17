Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 3.1%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 298,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,975,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

