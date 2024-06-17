Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,273,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

