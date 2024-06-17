Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.68) to GBX 5,900 ($75.13) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($98.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.43) to GBX 6,610 ($84.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($80.24).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,149 ($65.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,451.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,388.95.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.