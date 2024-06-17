ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
