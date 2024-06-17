CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $197.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

