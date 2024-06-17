Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

