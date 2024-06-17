Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.61. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1,321,225 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.