Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.34. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

