Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.5 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $36.55 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $45.88.
About Cogeco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.