Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

