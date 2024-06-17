Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. FMR LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.