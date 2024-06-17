Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 480,481 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

