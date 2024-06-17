Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $35.10.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

