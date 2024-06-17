ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

