Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down to $50.10

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $48.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 20,315 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $501.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

