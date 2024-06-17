Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 294,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 438,846 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

