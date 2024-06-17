Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $890.00 to $940.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $862.77 and last traded at $860.44. 401,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,958,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $855.67.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.