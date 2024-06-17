Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.39. The stock had a trading volume of 273,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

